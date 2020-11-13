Twitter deletes Amit Shah’s profile picture citing copyright violation; restored later

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s profile picture on Twitter was deleted by the micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday, in response to a “report from the copyright holder”, news agency ANI reported.

Amit Shah's verified account showed a blank page with the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”





The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter. Twitter`s copyright policy states: “In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

(With inputs from agencies)