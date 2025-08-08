/Trump loves two things most - tariff and Nobel Peace Prize. Ex-diplomat hints at why US imposed tariffs on India

Amid the chaos around Donald Trump's tariff imposed on India, former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood said that the American president loves two things the most: tariffs and the Nobel Peace Prize. He hinted that Trump's moibe must be a prize India has to pay for not endorsing him for the peace prize, as done by Benjamin Netanyahu. Talking to the news agency ANI, Sood said, "There are two things that President Trump loves - One is tariffs, and the second is the Nobel Peace Prize, so he will do anything to get to the bottom of these two."



The former diplomat said that Trump many a time claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor, but India did not give any importance to his claims. "We've not given him comfort on the Nobel, so I guess we are facing the tariffs. We'll see how we deal with it," Sood said.

Trump and his love for peace prize

Trump has been repeatedly endorsed for the Nobel Prize. In 2024, he was endorsed by his party's leader, Buddy Carter, for his efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Pakistan also nominated him for his alleged role in establishing peace between India and Pakistan during a cross-border crisis. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been named a war criminal by the UN for his occupation in Gaza, nominated Trump for the peace prize.

Trump himself has repeatedly expressed his keen interest in getting the recognition for which he often compared himself with former winners like former US president Barack Obama. Even on Friday (August 8), the White House again claimed "a ceasefire between India and Pakistan" among the list of US President Donald Trump's "Foreign Policy Victories."

Trump's 'tariff tantrum' risks years of US-India ties