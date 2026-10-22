/Tripura Police reaches Delhi to take custody of influencer arrested over racial slurs against Northeast youth

A team of Tripura Police has arrived in Delhi to take custody of social media influencer and YouTuber Amir Shokeen, who was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura. The team is expected to visit Sadar Bazaar Police Station, after which the accused will be produced before a court to seek transit remand for his transfer to Tripura.

According to police, Shokeen made the controversial video around a month ago.

North District DCP Niharika Bhatt said Delhi Police registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station after learning about the incident through social media. Given the seriousness of the matter, the police themselves became the complainant.

The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which cover offences including provocation with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace, and statements conducing to public mischief.

Bhatt said multiple police teams conducted raids across Delhi and used technical surveillance before apprehending Shokeen on Thursday evening.

Delhi Police will coordinate with Tripura Police and question the accused as part of the investigation, she added.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state’s Director General of Police to coordinate with Delhi Police and ensure a proper investigation.

CPM state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury also demanded an apology from Shokeen.

"Establish a precedent that is both resounding and unmistakable, ensuring no one ever dares insult Tripura and the Tiprasa community again," he said.

Kiren Rijiju condemns alleged racial harassment

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also strongly condemned the alleged racial harassment of a tribal youth from Tripura's Gomati district.

In a post on X, Rijiju shared a video of the incident and acknowledged the delay in filing an official complaint, while warning that the accused would face action.

"This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," Rijiju said.