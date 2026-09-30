Security forces continue the operation in Budgam district in which a LeT terrorist was killed. Official sources say that the slain terrorist is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Suleman Shah, alias ‘Fauji Musa’, although his identity has not yet been officially verified. The joint operation was launched on Tuesday night following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists in the highlands around Korag, a remote area between the tourist destinations of Yusmarg and Doodhpathri. The area, located around seven kilometres south of Doodhpathri, was subsequently placed under a security cordon.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Korag, Yousmarg.Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised. Operation is in progress,” said Indian Army. The search operation continued late into Tuesday night, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon across the dense and rugged terrain of the Pir Panjal range to prevent any remaining terrorists from escaping.

While the Army and police did not immediately disclose the identity of the slain terrorist, security and intelligence sources subsequently indicated that the deceased could be ‘Musa’, also referred to as ‘Fauji Musa’. The sources identified him as Hashim Musa, a Pakistani national and senior LeT commander. Security agencies have previously identified Musa as a senior LeT operative active in Kashmir. He has been linked by officials to several attacks and terror activities across the Valley, including in the Poonch-Rajouri, Gulmarg, Ganderbal and Pahalgam areas.

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In April 2025, investigative agencies released photographs of four terrorists allegedly linked to the Pahalgam attack. Among those named were suspects identified by aliases including ‘Musa’ and ‘Yunus’. Officials had alleged that Musa was involved in directing LeT operations in Kashmir and in planning and executing attacks in the Valley.