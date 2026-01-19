/To counter drugs, arms smuggling, CISF to engage with India's coastal population

With a goal of enhancing its outreach towards the coastal communities, India's Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) will be undertaking a 25-day Cyclothon. Undertaken by 200 men and women CISF personnel, the Cyclothon would cover 6,553 km along the coastline of mainland India, said SR Saravanan, Inspector General, CISF, South Zone. He added that the 'Vande Mataram' Coastal Cyclothon 2026 is a national initiative aimed at strengthening coastal security awareness, national unity and community participation.

During the 25-day Cyclothon between 28th January and 22nd February, the CISF personnel would be cycling along the Eastern and Western Coastline of mainland India, making it among the most extensive coastal cycling campaigns in the country. The two teams of cyclists will commence simultaneously from Lakhpat Fort, Kutch, Gujarat, on the Western coast, and from Bakkhali, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on the East coast. Eventually, after traversing coastal roads across the country, the two teams will converge at Kochi, Kerala.

Elaborating on the significance of the outreach towards the coastal population, Saravanan described those living along the coast as the "coastal sentinels". He added that the people living along the Indian coast are the first responders, and that they play a crucial role in keeping the coastline safe, along with the Marine Police, Coast Guard, and other Government authorities.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Further, he stated that CISF personnel would stay overnight at over 50 coastal villages during their Cyclothon, to interact with the population and understand their perspectives and challenges. He also emphasised the need to counter threats such as narcotics and arms smuggling, infiltration, and other illegal activities along the coastline.