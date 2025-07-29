Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha, participates in the Operation Sindoor debate. Before opening up on the details, he threw light on Operation Mahadev, launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police. He confirmed that the three terrorists neutralised on Monday (July 28) were the ones who orchestrated the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

"In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police. Suleman was an A-grade commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Afghan and Jibran were also A-grade terrorists. All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated," Shah said in the house.

"NIA had already arrested those who sheltered them and detained those who provided them with food. When the terrorists' bodies reached Srinagar, they were identified as the three people who carried out the terror attack in Pahalgam. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report of the cartridges from the terror attack was already ready. Yesterday, the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports. Further tests were carried out in Chandigarh yesterday, and after that it was confirmed that these three were those who carried out the terror attack," he added.