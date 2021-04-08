Three terrorists killed, two security personnel injured in encounter in J&K

Three terrorists were killed and two soldiers were injured in an encounter with militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian town on Thursday evening, police said.

A joint team of police, army and CRPF personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation in the locality following information about the presence of militants there.

"Three unidentified terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on," the police said.



Earlier on Thursday, the firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists there.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



(With inputs from agencies)