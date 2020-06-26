Three terrorists killed in J&K's Pulwama district, operation underway

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"Security forces eliminated one more terrorist in Chewa operation," an Army spokesperson said.

Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists while the operation is still underway.

The security forces had launched a search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district after a tipoff about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The terrorists later opened fire as security forces engaged with them.