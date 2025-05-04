In a tragic incident, three Army personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-feet deep gorge, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Advertisment

The army truck, part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along national highway 44, fell into the gorge near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, the officials said.

Immediately after the accident, a joint rescue operation was launched by army, police, SDRF and local volunteers but three soldiers were found dead on-the-spot.

(This is a developing story)