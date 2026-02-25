/Three in 10 child cases linked to gaming addiction in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has constituted an expert panel to address the growing concern of digital addiction among children, amid rising cases of excessive screen time and online gaming across the state. The announcement was made in the state Legislative Council by Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the panel has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive study on the physical, psychological and social impact of prolonged digital exposure among minors.

According to statements made during the Budget Session 2026 in Maharashtra, nearly three out of every ten child-related cases reported at five identified centres across the state were linked to gaming addiction. The figures were cited as part of the government’s response to growing concerns over excessive screen use among minors.

In addition, a school-based survey conducted using the Internet Dependency Scale indicated that around 40 per cent of children fall into the category of moderate to severe gaming addiction, highlighting the scale of the emerging behavioural health challenge. The committee was formed earlier this month and has been asked to submit its report before the next session of the legislature.

According to the government, the panel brings together a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including educationists, child psychologists, psychiatrists, paediatricians, technology experts, legal professionals, law enforcement officials and representatives of parent groups. The aim is to ensure a multi-dimensional assessment of the issue, which has seen increasing concern from schools, families and healthcare professionals across urban centres like Mumbai as well as smaller towns.

Officials noted that cases of sleep disturbances, anxiety, irritability, declining academic performance and social withdrawal have been linked to excessive online gaming and prolonged use of smartphones and other digital devices.

Legislators cutting across party lines have raised the issue in recent sessions, citing complaints from parents and educators about children spending long hours on gaming platforms and social media. Among the measures under consideration are stricter age-verification mechanisms for online gaming platforms, including the possibility of e-KYC requirements to prevent underage access.

The panel is also expected to examine time-limit tools for minors, mandatory “time-out” features, and the feasibility of introducing an India-specific content rating system for digital games. In addition, the government is exploring the inclusion of digital hygiene and cyber wellness modules in school curricula, along with teacher training programmes to help identify early signs of digital dependency.