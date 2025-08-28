/Three anti terrorist operation in Kashmir, two terrorists killed, while huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces carried out multiple anti-terrorist operations across Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed by security forces near the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Gurez area of Bandipora district. Security forces said that it was an infiltration bid which was foiled where these terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Kashmir territory.

The army's Chinar Corps wrote, " Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Operation is in progress.''

The second operation was carried out in Handwara district of Northern Kashmir. According to security forces, in a significant success against anti-national elements, Handwara Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material from Bhuvan Forest, Rajwar. During a search operation in the forest area, the team unearthed the following items which had been buried underground: 1. UBGL Grenades – 22, 2. UBGL – 01, 3. AK-47 Rounds – 15, 4. Black powdered substance (suspected explosive) – approx. ½ Kg, 5. Pencil Cells, 6. Gas Cylinder – 01, 7. Gas Chulla – 01, 8. Tawa – 01, 9. Tarpaulins – 03, 10. Groceries (sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, turmeric), 11. Shoes – 01 pair, 12. Utensils, 13. Weapon Cleaning Oil – approx. ½ litre.''

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Security forces said that the recovery of arms, ammunition, and other logistical items is a major blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists and their supporters. The timely recovery has averted possible terror activities in the area.