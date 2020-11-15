This Indian state reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

The health department officials of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in a single-day as 102 people were cured of the disease while 34 new infections pushed the tally to 15,792.



Altogether 102 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,421, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Lobsong Jampa said.



The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 91.31 per cent while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent.



Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,323 active cases The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 48 after a 75-year-old man from Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district succumbed to the infection, the official said.



Meanwhile, India reported 41,100 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 88,14,579, government data released on Sunday morning shows.



The death toll has mounted to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths recorded in a span of 24 hours.



Total active Covid-19 cases stand at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours.



Total recoveries stood at 82,05,728 as almost 42,156 patients fought off the viral infection in the last 24 hours.



The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14 November. Of these, 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday, the ICMR said.

