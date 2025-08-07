/Saree and AI: This Bengaluru shop's ad is going viral with a ChatGPT twist

A local Saree shop in Bengaluru is going viral for launching an ad styled similar to Chat GPT interface along with the prompt- ‘Why is Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?’ The ad seems like a creative mixture of modern AI aesthetics and traditional cultural messaging. The internet is calling it ‘Peak Bengaluru’.

Bengaluru is often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley' of India and is known for its quirky and offbeat lifestyle. The ad marries tradition with technology, reflecting the identity of Bengaluru. A Twitter user pointed out the shift, “Earlier it would be the Google search bar design.”

The ad is launched just before the Varamahalakshmi Vratham, which will be celebrated on August 8 this year. This ad tries to tap into a technique from the handbook of marketing, which is known as moment marketing, blending cultural and traditional moments to promote a brand. One user also pointed out the shop's clever inclusion of fintech style- like pay for 11 months, get one month for free. It can capture the attention of both an auto driver and a tech geek at the same time.