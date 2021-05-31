Thief in India swallows 35-gram gold ornaments with ice cream to hide them from police

In a strange incident in Kasaba village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, a man detained in connection with a gold theft case was found on Sunday to have eaten gold ornaments he had reportedly stolen from jewellery shops.

The accused admitted that he swallowed the ornaments along with ice cream to hide them from the police. The ornaments, mostly rings and ear-studs weighing 35 gm, were recovered through a surgical procedure.

The accused, identified as Shibu, admitted that he swallowed the ornaments along with ice cream to hide them from the police.

The thief had swallowed the gold ornaments 2 weeks back and used to repeat the swallowing practice whenever the ornaments discover their way out, albeit with the clean packing.

“It was the modus operandi of this habitual offender. He used to keep a part of a stolen booty in his stomach to make it safe and to avoid recovery if caught. Normally, police check pockets and house when caught. We won’t check stomach,” said MR Harish, PSI, Sullia.

(With inputs from agencies)