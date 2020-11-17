Terror attack foiled, two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Delhi

The special cell of Delhi Police has arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan Area in southeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district and Mohd Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, were nabbed on Monday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "On the basis of the information received, a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, and two suspected terrorists, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were apprehended around 10.15 pm."

Meanwhile, the police have been carrying out at several other locations in the national capital in connection with the arrest of Jaish terrorists.

