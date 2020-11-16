Ten people trapped in snowfall in J&K recused

Security forces have rescued 10 people, including two women and a child after they were trapped in heavy snowfall at high altitude Sinthan pass in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said Monday.

The rescue operation was carried out late Sunday night after information was received about a group of civilians stranded at Sinthan pass that connects Kishtwar district of Jammu region with Kashmir's Anantnag, he said.

The rescue team, comprising army and police personnel, walked for five hours along the National Highway 244 in zero visibility conditions during the night and brought the stranded people to Sinthan ground where they were provided with food and shelter, the spokesperson said.