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Telangana: At least 4 killed, several others injured as bus overturns on Ananthagiri Ghat Road

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 12:17 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 13:37 IST
Telangana: At least 4 killed, several others injured as bus overturns on Ananthagiri Ghat Road

Vikarabad: RTC bus overturns on Ananthagiri Ghat Road, passengers injured Photograph: (Screenshot/Video/X-IANS)

Story highlights

Several passengers were injured after an RTC bus travelling from Tandur to Vikarabad overturned on Ananthagiri Ghat Road near Vikarabad on Saturday morning. Locals and passers-by rescued the injured and shifted them to a government hospital.

At least three passengers were killed, and seven others were seriously injured after a private bus travelling from Tandur to Vikarabad overturned on Ananthagiri Ghat Road near Vikarabad on Saturday (Oct 3) morning. According to reports, the accident happened as the bus was descending the Ananthagiri Hills when the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn.
Local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured passengers. They were subsequently taken to Vikarabad Government Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 54 individuals from Kesaram village in Patancheru, Sangareddy district, were en route to Chintakunta village in Dharur mandal, Vikarabad district, to take part in a funeral.

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CM Reddy instructs best care must be given to victims

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the road accident. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the accident victims. He ordered the state's Chief Secretary to coordinate emergency relief and to guarantee that the injured get the finest medical care and prompt help.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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