At least three passengers were killed, and seven others were seriously injured after a private bus travelling from Tandur to Vikarabad overturned on Ananthagiri Ghat Road near Vikarabad on Saturday (Oct 3) morning. According to reports, the accident happened as the bus was descending the Ananthagiri Hills when the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn.

Local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured passengers. They were subsequently taken to Vikarabad Government Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 54 individuals from Kesaram village in Patancheru, Sangareddy district, were en route to Chintakunta village in Dharur mandal, Vikarabad district, to take part in a funeral.

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