/Tamil Nadu: Three arrested for fatally attacking cop who urged safe bursting of crackers

In an unfortunate incident on Diwali night, Sunday (November 8), a Policeman in Tamil Nadu's Theni district died after being allegedly attacked by a group of youngsters who were bursting firecrackers on a public road. According to the Theni Police, Special Sub Inspector(SSI) Senthil Kumar was returning home in plainclothes after completing his duties for the day, when he noticed a group of youngsters bursting firecrackers on a public road.

He is said to have advised them to clear the road and avoid causing inconvenience to road users, while also trying to record a video of the incident on his mobile phone. In the midst of this, while Senthil Kumar tried to apprehend one of the youngsters, another individual from the group is said to have attacked him with his elbow, causing his collapse on the spot.

A police patrol team that reached the spot immediately rushed their colleague to the hospital, but he could not be revived. Senthil Kumar is said to have had pre-existing heart-related conditions. Later, the Superintendent of Police, Theni, visited the scene and ordered that five teams be formed to probe the incident and nab those responsible. Based on their probe and examination of CCTV footage from around the scene, Police revealed that they have made three arrests and further investigation is ongoing.