Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and advised home isolation, according to Chennai's Kauvery hospital.

The Governor will be monitored by a team of professionals from the hospital, the hospital informed.

The development comes hours after he was taken to the hospital earlier in the morning.

"The Governor's condition is mild, asymptomatic and he is clinically stable," said a Kauvery hospital official.

Purohit was taken to the hospital days after 87 employees of the Raj Bhawan tested positive for the virus.