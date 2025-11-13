/Suspected doctors used Swiss messaging app to plan Red Fort blast: Probe

Google Preferred
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 21:23 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 21:23 IST
Suspected doctors used Swiss app to plan Red Fort blast: Probe Photograph: (Credit: X)

The police have revealed that the three suspects, Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were allegedly in constant touch through the encrypted messaging app.

The investigations in the Red Fort blast continue, in the latest, it has come to light that the three doctors linked to Faridabad’s Al Falah University were using a Swiss communication app called Threema. The police have revealed that the three suspects, Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were allegedly in constant touch through the encrypted messaging app. It was used to coordinate and plan their activities linked to the terror conspiracy.

Investigating officials suspect that Umar, the man behind the wheel of the car that exploded on Monday, and his team used a red EcoSport car. The vehicle has been seized from Faridabad, but was used to transport and stockpile ammonium nitrate over time.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...

