/Suspected doctors used Swiss messaging app to plan Red Fort blast: Probe

The investigations in the Red Fort blast continue, in the latest, it has come to light that the three doctors linked to Faridabad’s Al Falah University were using a Swiss communication app called Threema. The police have revealed that the three suspects, Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were allegedly in constant touch through the encrypted messaging app. It was used to coordinate and plan their activities linked to the terror conspiracy.