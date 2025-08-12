/Suresh Raina summoned by Enforcement Directorate in betting app case

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star player Suresh Raina has been summoned by the probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the promotion of online betting platform 1xBet, for which he serves as brand ambassador. Suresh Raina, who represented India in 18 Tests matches, 221 ODIs and 78 T20Is, has been asked to appear before the ED at its Delhi headquarters on Wednesday (August 13). The agency is expected to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, the former India batter’s association with 1xBet stems from certain endorsement deals. Investigators aim to ascertain the extent of his links with the platform, which is under the scanner for operating illegally. The ED is probing several similar cases involving betting apps accused of duping investors of crores of rupees and evading large amounts in taxes. Apart from Raina, several other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities are also under investigation.

The probe has already ensnared several prominent figures. On Monday (August 11), actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad, having earlier sought a deferment of his July 23 summons due to film commitments.



In May, Telangana Police booked 25 well-known actors — including Daggubati and Prakash Raj — for their alleged involvement in promoting online betting platforms. Both have denied any wrongdoing, insisting they endorsed such platforms only in jurisdictions where online skill-based gaming is legal.

Others named in the FIR include Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and TV anchor Srimukhi.

