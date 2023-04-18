Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage Live | India's apex court to hear arguements today
Story highlights
On Tuesday, India’s Supreme Court began hearing arguments on a batch of 15 pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages. The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.
The Narendra Modi government on Monday opposed giving validation to same-sex marriage saying that the judiciary has no standing to decide on the matter, adding that the legislature has exclusive jurisdiction in determining it.
Terming it a "very seminal issue", the Supreme Court on March 13 referred the pleas to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication. On Monday, the top court agreed to hear the Centre's plea questioning the maintainability of the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage. A bench headed by the CJI had taken note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had mentioned the plea to decide the preliminary issue.
Entry 5, concurrent law is agnostic. It's the law of marriage. It's not Hindu, Muslim or Parsi. So I'm reiterating that my preliminary objection be taken first and you may issue notice to states.
CJI DY Chandrachud: We'll reflect on this lunch.
CJI DY Chandrachud, "That's a task for the future generations. The legislative and courts will decide it later."
"Today your lordships may not go into personal law but the window of personal law will open, says Mehta.
Justice Kaul, says "We're saying we're not going into the broader canvas. We're unwilling to go into personal laws. Therefore, they have agreed for the time being to argue on aspects which we're considering."
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud raps Mehta.
"You're underestimating the impact that your argument is having on us. Don't underestimate the impact. It's now our turn to put these questions to Mr Rohatgi."
"This would be better if gone into by the parliament. The parliament has eminent parliamentarians. Parliamentary committees are not acting in the way we see parliament function. Committees have all parties as members," Solicitor General Mehta said.
Chief Justice of India says no such thing as an absolute concept of biological man and woman. SG reiterates to first take up the Centre's plea raising preliminary objection on the petition seeking recognition of same-sex marriage.
SG Mehta tells that there is no legal lacuna in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act and the question is not of granting a socio-legal sanction. He apprises the court that it has been clarified that none will discriminate against transgender persons. There are provisions of reservation for transgender, he adds.
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud begins hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage