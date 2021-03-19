Strict measures will be taken if COVID-19 rules not followed: Maharashtra CM

With coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that if guidelines against the spread of COVID-19 are not followed, strict measures will be taken in near future.

The Chief Minister also called upon people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"Number of COVID-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there`s no infection. But if rules aren`t followed, strict measures will be taken in near future," Thackeray told media persons here.

Maharashtra reported 25,833 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths and 12,764 recoveries on Thursday.