/Stranded far from home, 34 Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims run out of options as return flights remain cancelled

For 34 Kashmiri pilgrims who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, what was meant to be a spiritual journey has turned into an anxious wait to return home, with cancelled flights, mounting expenses and dwindling financial resources adding to their distress.

Scheduled to return to Kashmir on October 13, the pilgrims remain stranded in Saudi Arabia, uncertain about when they will be able to reunite with their families. With accommodation, food and medicines adding to their daily expenses, many say they are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain their prolonged stay and cannot afford the costly alternative routes available to some passengers.

Umar Nazir TibetBaqal of Labaika Haj & Umrah Services said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Ministry of External Affairs were working to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, but those unable to afford fresh tickets might have to wait for government intervention.

“The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Ministry of External Affairs are working on the matter and making every possible effort to facilitate the return of the stranded pilgrims. At present, their options are to purchase fresh tickets or wait for government assistance with their repatriation. The situation is not limited to Kashmir, as thousands of Indians are also stranded in Saudi Arabia amid the flight disruptions,” he said.

According to an updated advisory shared by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh on X, IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Saudi Arabia. Flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until October 31, 2026, while services to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until October 27, 2026.

The extended cancellations have further complicated the return plans of the Kashmiri pilgrims. While some passengers have reportedly managed to return through connecting flights and indirect routes, the high cost of alternative travel has put such options beyond the reach of many.

For those still stranded, the uncertainty is compounded by the steady depletion of their cash reserves. The pilgrims say they are struggling to meet basic expenses, while the prolonged separation from their families and the lack of clarity over their return have added to their mental distress.

The pilgrims have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene urgently and help secure their safe and early return to Jammu and Kashmir.

They have urged the administration to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the concerned airlines to explore alternative arrangements and ensure that financial constraints do not leave them stranded indefinitely.