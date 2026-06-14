Violence erupted at Patliputra Railway Station in Patna on Sunday (Jun 14) when a protest by candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination turned chaotic. Hundreds gathered at the station, disrupting rail operations, triggering a confrontation with security personnel.

According to officials, a large number of students assembled at the station, alleging a lack of adequate transportation arrangements for candidates travelling to examination centres. As tensions escalated, protesters blocked the railway tracks, disrupting the trains and also pelted stones.

The situation became worse when police and railway security personnel attempted to clear the area. The police resorted to firing warning shots and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. According to reports, several officials reportedly suffered minor injuries during the clashes.

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Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police launched a joint operation to remove protesters from the tracks and restore train services.

Inspector General Jitendra Rana told IANS, “There were around 200–250 students who were preventing a train from departing. When police and railway security personnel tried to persuade them to move, some individuals began pelting stones. To prevent any loss of life or property, necessary action was taken.” He added that train services have since resumed.

Security has been tightened at the station, with senior administrative and police officials monitoring the situation on the ground.

Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan stated that the administration had arranged special trains for examination candidates and that two such services were already available at the station. He alleged that anti-social elements infiltrated the gathering and were responsible for provoking the violence.