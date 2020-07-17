Stock market: Sensex higher, Nifty at 10,800; metals shine

Benchmark indices of the domestic stock market are trading near the day high level supported by the metal, auto, energy and infra stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 130 points to 36,610 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around 10,800 levels. HCL Tech climbed as much as 2 per cent after the announcement of its June quarter results.

Britannia Industries also gained 2 per cent ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results. Besides, Tata Steel, up 3 per cent, was the top Sensex gainer.

Rupee erased early losses and trading at day's high at 75.07 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened marginally lower at 75.23 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 75.19.