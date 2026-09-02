/Srinagar witnesses twin protests as BJP and NC push rival agendas

Major political drama was witnessed on the streets of Srinagar today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling National Conference (NC) held parallel protests in the city, leading to confrontations between protesters and security forces at multiple locations. Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters assembled in the Lal Chowk area and later marched towards the Civil Secretariat, protesting against the Omar Abdullah-led government.

The BJP protest was led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma. The protesters raised a series of issues, accusing the government of administrative paralysis, corruption, alleged backdoor appointments, rising unemployment and outsourcing of government jobs. The BJP also criticised what it described as irregularities in Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections and opposed the recent 6.83 per cent increase in electricity tariffs.

As the protesters moved towards the Civil Secretariat, security forces erected barricades to stop the march. Protesters managed to break through one of the barricades, following which clashes broke out between them and security personnel. The march was eventually stopped near Hari Singh High Street. In a parallel development, the National Conference announced a peaceful protest march towards BJP offices in Srinagar and Jammu, seeking accountability from the Union government over its promises concerning constitutional guarantees and the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

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In Srinagar, NC workers assembled in the Rajbagh area and attempted to proceed towards the BJP headquarters in Jawahar Nagar. Security forces, however, prevented them from moving further. A tense standoff followed, with scuffles reported between police personnel and NC workers and legislators. Several party members, including NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, were detained and taken to Rajbagh Police Station.