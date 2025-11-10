/Srinagar records season's first sub-zero temperature at -0.1 degrees Celsius as winter chill grips Kashmir

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, dipped into sub-zero territory for the first time this season, recording a minimum temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius, signalling the onset of the region's harsh winter. The mercury plunge comes amid clear skies and dry weather, with meteorological officials predicting further drops in the coming days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released data showing widespread freezing conditions across the Kashmir Valley, where most stations reported temperatures below zero.

Pahalgam and Shopian emerged as the coldest spots at -3.2 degrees Celsius each, while other tourist hotspots like Gulmarg hovered at -0.2 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the Jammu region remained relatively milder, with Jammu city logging 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Residents in Srinagar woke up to a thin layer of frost on vehicles and rooftops, with houseboats on Dal Lake shrouded in mist. "This is just the beginning; nights will get colder," said a local shopkeeper in the city's Lal Chowk area. Authorities have advised people to take precautions against cold-related illnesses, especially the elderly and children.