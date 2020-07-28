Spike of 47,704 cases, 654 fatalities push India's tally to 14,83,156

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14.83 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured, discharged or migrated and 33,425 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

According to the data, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 64.24 per cent, while the fatality-rate is 2.25 per cent.

Single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases reported in India with 654 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 27 is 1, 73, 34,885 including 5, 28,082 samples tested yesterday.



Since emerging in China late last year, the virus has killed a total of 651,902 people and infected 16,396,954, of which 9,512,561 have been declared recovered. More than 100,000 new deaths have been recorded since July 9, and the global count has doubled in just over two months.



(With inputs from agencies)