/Sovereign AI Park in Tamil Nadu; MoU inked for potential $1.1billion investment

The Government in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Sarvam AI to establish what they called India’s first full-stack Sovereign AI Park. The project, involving a potential investment of ₹10,000 crore($1.1billion) is expected to create 1,000 high-skilled, deep-tech jobs and represents a foundational step in building. Sarvam AI is an Indian generative artificial intelligence company focused on building full-stack AI platforms and foundational models tailored to India’s scale, languages, and diversity.

This MoU was exchanged in the presence Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Industries Dr. TRB Rajaa, Secretary to Industries Department, and Prof. V Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras, and Pratyush Kumar Co-founder of Sarvam AI. This partnership is about building AI that is trained, deployed, and governed in Tamil Nadu, for the world. By bringing together compute, researchers, startups, enterprises, and government under one Sovereign AI Park, said Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder, Sarvam AI.

According to the Government, the Sovereign AI Park will be a unique, purpose-built district in the country, which AI compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, model research labs and AI innovation clusters with a dedicated Institute for AI in Governance. It can operate as a full-stack system where data, models, and compute remain within the State’s trust boundary, ensuring a sovereign, ethical and inclusive ecosystem for deployment of AI systems.

"This demonstrates our strategic commitment to not only adopt but also shape the future of artificial intelligence from a people-first, state-led perspective, while enabling companies and startups that are pioneering the technology. With this unprecedented initiative, Tamil Nadu will lead the nation in the scaled deployment of AI.