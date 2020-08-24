Sonia Gandhi to remain interim Congress chief for a few more months: Sources

Sonia Gandhi will remain Congress party's interim president for now, new chief to be elected within next six months, said sources as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concludes after 7 hours.

According to the sources, a panel has also been formed to help Sonia Gandhi in her day-to-day functioning. An All India Congress Committee (AICC) session will be called within six months.

“Congress is one big family and I don’t hold anything against anyone. But all, especially senior leaders should raise concerns at the party forum only,” Sonia Gandhi said in her concluding remarks at the CWC meeting.



