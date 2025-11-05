/Six killed after being run over by train while crossing tracks in UP's Mirzapur

Six passengers, all women, were killed after being hit by a train at Chunar Junction in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Wednesday morning. According to initial information, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the Chapan-Praygraj passenger train arrived at the Chunar Railway Station. The victims deboarded the train on the opposite side of the platform.

According to the officials, the victims were unaware of the incoming Kalka Mail Express. They alighted the train on the opposite side, becoming targets of the Kalka Mail passing through platform number three. Before the victims could react, the train struck them, causing death of all six passengers. Passengers and officials present on the spot immediately rushed to the rescue of the victims, but all their efforts went in vain as the victims suffered serious injuries after being hit by a speeding train.

The identities of the deceased were established by the authorities, the victims, identified as residents of Mirzapur district and were devotees, according to police officials.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the tragedy and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed senior officials to immediately reach the site and ensure that relief and rescue operations were carried out swiftly. The Chief Minister also ordered the teams of SDRF and NDRF to reach the spot promptly to assist and ensure effective and fast rescue and relief work.