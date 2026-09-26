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Six dead, over 100 houses damaged as heavy rain batters Uttar Pradesh; more heavy downpours likely

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 21:05 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 21:05 IST
Six dead, over 100 houses damaged as heavy rain batters Uttar Pradesh; more heavy downpours likely

A man carrying his belongings wades through floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Lucknow on Saturday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Officials said heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds also damaged standing crops in rural areas and more than 100 houses across the state, with rainfall reaching 19 times the normal level over the past 24 hours.

At least six people are dead, and more than 100 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as several parts of the state experienced heavy downpours, with 63 districts recording rainfall above normal. In addition, several areas are facing a moderate risk of flash floods.


Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds also damaged standing crops in rural areas and more than 100 houses across the state, with rainfall reaching 19 times the normal level over the past 24 hours, officials said.


Lucknow received 125.8 mm of rain in the 21 hours leading up to Saturday morning. Farrukhabad saw rainfall 200 times higher than normal, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times the usual amount, and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi each registered rainfall 130 times above normal levels.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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