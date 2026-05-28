/Siddaramaiah announces his resignation as Karnataka CM to cabinet in breakfast meet; no time sought with Governor

Days after leadership tussle between the South Indian leaders of Congress party and two years before the Karnataka Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah has announced his resignation from the Chief Minister's post. This comes as Siddaramaiah met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other MLAs during a breakfast meeting in Bengaluru. He reportedly told ministers that the Congress high command wants him to shift to national politics. However, just a few minutes ago, news agency PTI quoted Lok Bhavan official and said that Siddaramaiah hasn't sought time to meet Governor yet. The development comes amid strong speculations that Siddaramaiah will pave the way for the Deputy Chief Minister DKS to take over the reins of Karnataka. However, it was also reported that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in the town and Siddaramaiah might have to wait for tendering his resignation.