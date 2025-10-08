/SIA raids across various districts in Kashmir valley

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched extensive raids on Wednesday morning across multiple districts in South and North Kashmir. The operations are part of an ongoing investigation linked to a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to official sources, the raids targeted locations in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Sopore, Bandipora, Srinagar, Budgam, and Chadoora. The simultaneous operations began early in the day and are connected to FIR No. 1/2025, registered under UAPA provisions. The SIA is probing activities related to suspected unlawful or terrorist activities, though specific details about the case remain undisclosed.

As of now, no arrests or recoveries have been reported, and the raids are still underway. Authorities have indicated that further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

