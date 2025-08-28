/Debt-burdened Shahajahnpur businessman and his wife kill themselves after poisoning a 4-year-old child

A handloom businessman and his wife allegedly poisoned their four-year-old and then hanged themselves. Police have recovered a suicide note from the phone of the businessman, mentioning debts and financial distress as the reasons for suicide. The businessman, identified as Sachin Grover and his wife Shivangi used to run a handloom showroom in Mohanganj, Shahajahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The police have taken the bodies for a postmortem, and an investigation has been launched. The couple lived in a two-storey building with their brother Rohit and Mohit. On Wednesday, during the naming ceremony of Mohit's son, the two couple poisoned their son Fateh and hanged themselves from separate rooms. Sachin's mother mentioned he was under immense debt pressure.

On Tuesday evening, Sachin had mentioned needing 5 lakh for a bank payment, and he had managed only 3 lakh. According to the TV9 report, Sachin and his wife faced harassment from moneylenders, who had seized their car and bike. However, the police investigation led by Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi is yet to validate the harassment claim.

Add WION as a Preferred Source