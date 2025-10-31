Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakens after landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, damages 43,000 hectares of crops

Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakens after landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, damages 43,000 hectares of crops

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 02:46 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 02:46 IST
Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakens after landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, damages 43,000 hectares of crops

Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakens after landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, damages 43,000 hectares of crops Photograph: (Credit: X)

Story highlights

The cyclonic storm then moved north-northwestwards between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. Montha was severe storm for 3-4 hours as alerted by IMD. The storm also triggered very heavy rainfall in the region and damaged 43,000 hectares of crops in the state.

On Thursday (Oct 30), the severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour. On Tuesday (Oct 28), a severe cyclonic storm Montha started making landfall in Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada as reported by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The word ‘montha’ literally translates fragrant flower in Thai. The cyclonic storm then moved north-northwestwards between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. Montha was severe storm for 3-4 hours as alerted by IMD. The storm also triggered very heavy rainfall in the region and damaged 43,000 hectares of crops in the state.

Here's the latest update by the Met Dept:

  • Well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. The well-marked pressure area remnant of severe cyclonic Storm Montha over central Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood persisted over the same region at 2330 hrs IST on Thursday (Oct 30). It is likely to move nearly northwards across north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.
Add WION as a Preferred Source
  • Depression over the east-central Arabian Sea the depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved slowly northwards during the past 6 hours with a speed of 3 kmph and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST on Thursday (Oct 30) over the same region, near latitude 18.3°N & longitude 68.2°E, about 370 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 500 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 680 km west-northwest of Panjim in Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards across the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics