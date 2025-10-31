/Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakens after landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, damages 43,000 hectares of crops

On Thursday (Oct 30), the severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour. On Tuesday (Oct 28), a severe cyclonic storm Montha started making landfall in Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada as reported by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The word ‘montha’ literally translates fragrant flower in Thai. The cyclonic storm then moved north-northwestwards between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. Montha was severe storm for 3-4 hours as alerted by IMD. The storm also triggered very heavy rainfall in the region and damaged 43,000 hectares of crops in the state.