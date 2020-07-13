Sensex rises 320 points, Nifty above 10,850

Indian stock market indices started the week on a firm note tracking gains in Asian peers as investors awaited June quarter results.

Sensex gained 322 points or 0.90% to sit at 36,923 points while the 50-stock Nifty breached the 10,850 mark as it jumped 99 points.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Metal index, up 1.8 per cent.

Indian markets have been riding on hopes of a better future for a while now, ignoring the reality of pain in the present. Excluding stocks of financials, the Nifty 50 index is back at its pre-covid highs of February.



(With inputs from agencies)