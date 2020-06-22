Sensex, Nifty rise to 3-month highs; financials, pharma stocks rise

The domestic stock market ended higher on Monday as gains in pharma and financial companies outweigh the impact of a record surge in domestic coronavirus cases.

The broader benchmark indices NSE Nifty was at 10,311.20, up 66.80 points or 0.65 per cent. The BSE Sensex closed at 34,911.32, up 179.59 points or 0.52 per cent.

In the sectoral indices, Bank, Pharma and Metal did well, meanwhile, IT ended in the red.

Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Coal India were the top gainers. Whereas, Wipro, GAIL, and ONGC were the top laggards.

(With inputs from agencies)