Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid complications

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Nov 25, 2020, 07.55 AM(IST) Nov 25, 2020, 08.15 AM(IST)

File photo: Ahmed Patel, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from the state of Gujarat. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. 

One of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers, Patel had been in a Gurgaon hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection. 

The announcement of his demise was made by his son Faisal Patel. In a tweet, he said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

