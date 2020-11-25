Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid complications

File photo: Ahmed Patel, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from the state of Gujarat. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71.
One of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers, Patel had been in a Gurgaon hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection.
"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted.
