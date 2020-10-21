Senior Afghan politician Ata Mohammad Noor in Delhi for talks

Senior Afghan politician Ata Mohammad Noor is in Delhi for talks with the Indian leadership. CEO of Jamiat Party Ata Noor is India's close ally in Afghanistan and has in the past served as the governor of northern Balkh province in Afghanistan.

In 2016, he had personally taken up arms to repel a terrorist attack on the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif and protected it. During the Taliban rein in the country in 1990s, Noor had served as a commander in Ahmad Shah Massoud's Nothern front.

Noor, an ethnic Tajik is the 3rd prominent Afghan leader to visit India in last one month. Earlier Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice president of Afghanistan and Chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah had visited India.

Interestingly, Noor's son Khalid Noor is part of the Afghan government's negotiating team for intra-Afghan talks. In fact, at 25, Khalid Noor is the youngest member of the team negotiating with the Taliban.

Earlier this year, speaking to WION, Khalid said, his "vision for his country is peaceful, independent and democratic Afghanistan" and "even if the Taliban tries to come to Afghanistan by force, they will face the national army and people Afghanistan and it will unrealistic to say that the Taliban came to Afghanistan the way they came in 1996."

