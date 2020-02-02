Second confirmed case of coronavirus reported in India 

File photo: A health desk is set up to screen travelers for signs of the coronavirus at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala. Photograph:( Reuters )
The patient has a history of travel to China, according to a statement by the government.
India on Sunday reported second case of coronavirus. The second case is also a resident from Kerala.
The patient is stable and is being kept in isolation in the hospital where the patient`s condition is being closely monitored, ANI report said.
The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in India had also been reported from Kerala on January 30, as confirmed by the Union Health Ministry.