/Search operations underway after Pakistan drone sighting along International Border in Jammu

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Reported By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 11:34 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 11:34 IST
Story highlights

Security forces launched a search after spotting two Pakistani drones over villages near the International Border in J&K's Samba district. Drones were seen over Challiyari and Chamliyal, sparking fears of cross-border smuggling.

Security forces have launched an extensive search operation following the sighting of two Pakistani drones hovering over forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday. The drones were observed late Friday night over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal sector and Chamliyal village in the Ramgarh sector, raising concerns about potential cross-border activities. The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with local police, has cordoned off both areas and initiated a thorough search operation early Saturday to rule out any airdropping of weapons, narcotics, or other contraband across the border.

(This is a developing story)

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

