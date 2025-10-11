/Search operations underway after Pakistan drone sighting along International Border in Jammu

Security forces have launched an extensive search operation following the sighting of two Pakistani drones hovering over forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday. The drones were observed late Friday night over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal sector and Chamliyal village in the Ramgarh sector, raising concerns about potential cross-border activities. The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with local police, has cordoned off both areas and initiated a thorough search operation early Saturday to rule out any airdropping of weapons, narcotics, or other contraband across the border.