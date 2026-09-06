/Satya Niketan building collapse: 3 dead, 6 rescued as CM Rekha Gupta reaches site

Three people were died after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, with rescue teams continuing efforts to locate those trapped under the rubble, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, six people have so far been rescued and shifted to hospitals. The Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) said five people had been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while 17 ambulances were deployed at the site.

Balraj Singh, nodal officer of CATS, told ANI that officials were told there could be 25-30 casualties, although the exact number was yet to be ascertained.

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Rescue operation underway

The Delhi Fire Department received information about the collapse at around 1.30 pm, following which eight fire tenders and rescue teams from multiple agencies were rushed to the spot.

Teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), CATS and Civil Defence were involved in the rescue operation.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said some children had been rescued alive and expressed hope that more people could be pulled out safely.

An eyewitness told ANI that the sound of the collapse resembled an earthquake and said several people, including children, could still be heard from beneath the rubble.

“There was a boys’ PG and a girls’ PG here nearby. 4-5 people have been rescued; 2-3 bodies have been recovered, and more are likely to be found,” the eyewitness said, adding that construction work was underway at the building.

Building was 40-50 years old

Delhi Police said the building was around 40-50 years old and comprised a basement and five upper floors. It was being used as paying guest accommodation.

“From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred,” Delhi Police said.

Police said search and rescue operations were continuing.

CM Rekha Gupta visits site

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reached the site to oversee the rescue operation.

In a post on X, Gupta said the adjacent building had been evacuated as a precautionary measure and that all concerned agencies were working in coordination to rescue those trapped and provide assistance to affected families.