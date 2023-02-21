Sanskrit or Tamil, which is the oldest language in the world? Here's what we know
There are more than 7000 languages all around the world and yet the two of the oldest languages of the world are found in India- Sanskrit and Tamil. But between these two, which is the oldest language? Here are some facts.
Tamil is one of the oldest living languages in the world, with a recorded history that dates back over 2,000 years. The oldest known written records of Tamil date back to the 3rd century BCE, with the language continuing to evolve and develop over the centuries.
Sanskrit, on the other hand, is an ancient Indo-Aryan language that is also considered to be one of the oldest languages in the world. It has a recorded history that dates back over 3,500 years, with the earliest written records of Sanskrit found in the Vedas, ancient Hindu texts that were composed between 1500 and 1200 BCE.
While both Tamil and Sanskrit are ancient languages with rich histories, it is difficult to determine which language is the oldest, as both have developed over a long period of time and have influenced each other in various ways. However, it is generally acknowledged that Tamil has one of the oldest written traditions among living languages, while Sanskrit has been recognized as one of the oldest recorded languages in the world.
Let’s compare both Sanskrit and Tamil Languages:
|Tamil
|Sanskrit
|Tamil is a Dravidian language that is primarily spoken in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, as well as in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia
|Sanskrit is an ancient Indo-Aryan language that is considered to be the mother of all Indian languages
|It is one of the oldest surviving classical languages in the world, with a recorded history that dates back over 2,000 years
|It has a recorded history that dates back over 3,500 years, with the earliest written records found in the Vedas, ancient Hindu texts that were composed between 1500 and 1200 BCE
|Tamil has a rich literary tradition and has contributed greatly to the development of Indian culture and literature
|Sanskrit is a highly structured and complex language with a rich vocabulary and sophisticated grammar
|The Tamil script is one of the world's oldest and most sophisticated writing systems, with its own unique set of characters and symbols
|It has influenced the development of many other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi
|Tamil is the only language in the world that has the privilege of having five encyclopedias
|Sanskrit is used mainly in Hindu religious texts, ancient Indian literature, and philosophical texts
Overall, both Tamil and Sanskrit have played a significant role in the development of Indian culture and have contributed to the richness and diversity of the Indian linguistic heritage. They are both ancient languages with a rich history and unique characteristics.