Sanskrit or Tamil, which is the oldest language in the world? Here's what we know

Tamil Sanskrit

Tamil is a Dravidian language that is primarily spoken in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, as well as in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia Sanskrit is an ancient Indo-Aryan language that is considered to be the mother of all Indian languages

It is one of the oldest surviving classical languages in the world, with a recorded history that dates back over 2,000 years It has a recorded history that dates back over 3,500 years, with the earliest written records found in the Vedas, ancient Hindu texts that were composed between 1500 and 1200 BCE

Tamil has a rich literary tradition and has contributed greatly to the development of Indian culture and literature Sanskrit is a highly structured and complex language with a rich vocabulary and sophisticated grammar

The Tamil script is one of the world's oldest and most sophisticated writing systems, with its own unique set of characters and symbols It has influenced the development of many other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi