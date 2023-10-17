Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE | India awaits historical judgement

Calling the petitions seeking the right to same-sex marriage an “urban elitist concept far removed from social ethos of the country”, the submission filed by the government stated that recognition of marriage is a legislative function and that the courts should refrain from deciding.

“A decision by the court in recognising the right of same-sex marriage would mean a virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law. The court must refrain from passing such omnibus orders. Proper authority for the same is appropriate legislature...Given the fundamental social origin of these laws, any change in order to be legitimate would have to come from the bottom up and through legislation...a change cannot be compelled by judicial fiat and the best judge of the pace of change is the legislature itself.”