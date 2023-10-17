Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE | India awaits historical judgement
India same-sex marriage verdict LIVE | Today (17 October 2023), the Indian apex court will announce its historical judgement on a clutch of petitions urging for the validation of same-sex marriage in the country. As the country awaits the monumental decision, here's all you need to know.
Calling the petitions seeking the right to same-sex marriage an “urban elitist concept far removed from social ethos of the country”, the submission filed by the government stated that recognition of marriage is a legislative function and that the courts should refrain from deciding.
“A decision by the court in recognising the right of same-sex marriage would mean a virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law. The court must refrain from passing such omnibus orders. Proper authority for the same is appropriate legislature...Given the fundamental social origin of these laws, any change in order to be legitimate would have to come from the bottom up and through legislation...a change cannot be compelled by judicial fiat and the best judge of the pace of change is the legislature itself.”
The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has opposed the batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.
In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.
On November 25 last year, two same-sex couples approached the top court seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, following which the court issued notices on the plea.
They wanted the court to make provisions so that the Special Marriage Act be made gender-neutral by striking out gender-or sexuality-based discrimination.
The apex court noted that a similar case was taken by the Kerala High Court, in which the Union Government made a statement through the Deputy Solicitor General that the ministry was taking steps to get all the writ petitions, including the writ petition before the High Court of Delhi, transferred to the SC.
Following this, a two-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued a notice and sought a response from the central government, and the Attorney General for India.
Later on January 6, 2023, the apex court ordered the transfer of all petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages pending before different high courts.
The judgement comes in response to a batch of 15 pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages. Even though the Indian Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in 2018, same-sex marriages remain illegal and unrecognised by Indian laws.
A five-judge constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha heard the arguments, and will soon pass their judgement on pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act.