Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav tests coronavirus positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The party announced the development on Twitter, saying doctors are monitoring the founder of the Samajwadi Party.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Manipuri Seat. His wife, Sadhana Gupta has also tested positive for the virus, reports said.

