S-400 delivery on track; supporting India amid Covid, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the S-400 contract is on track and the first batch of the air defence system will reach India by end of this year. Speaking to reporters after the BRICS foreign ministers' virtual meet, he said, "We see no changes regarding that and the Indian authorities confirm their adherence to this agreement".

India had signed the contract for the deal during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on October 5, 2018. Russia is currently training Indian military specialists for the system. The concern is that India may attract American sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law over the transaction of the system.

The FM also extended his country's support to India amid the Covid pandemic. He said, "Today we sent a new batch of Sputnik V vaccines, in addition to the steps to support India in the situation they found themselves into because of the Covid pandemic."

Amid the pandemic, Moscow sent humanitarian assistance to India. The last such assistance arrived on May 25 with 9 tonnes or 225,000 packs of anti-COVID-19 medication. Both sides are collaborating on Covid vaccines as well, with India slated to produce the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.