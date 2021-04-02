Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to visit India this month

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame will be visiting India later this month, the first head of state visit from Africa to India amid Covid pandemic. The visit comes even as India is increasing its engagement with Africa, with a number of high-level visits from both sides before the pandemic.

Both India and Rwanda have seen high-level engagement, with Indian PM Modi visiting the country in 2018. Remember during that visit, India had gifted 200 Indian cows that helped in improving the availability of milk for Rwandan children and also increased the income of farmers.

In the month of March, India had supplied Rwanda India made vaccines. 2.9 lakh doses of India made vaccines were sent, of which 2.40 lakh were sent under COVAX, and 0.5 lakh as a gift.

This year, Rwanda's capital Kigali will be hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the month of June. Kagame while making the announcement had said, “CHOGM Rwanda 2021 will be an exceptional occasion to deliberate together on the enormous technological, ecological, and economic challenges and opportunities facing the Commonwealth, particularly our young people, and which are all the more pressing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian PM Modi is expected to attend the summit, with India being one of the largest members of the Commonwealth, in terms of size and in terms of population. PM Modi had attended the 2018 Commonwealth Summit in London.