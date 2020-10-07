Russian president's India visit discussed during PM Modi's call with Putin on his birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to wish him a happy birthday and to discuss his upcoming India visit. President Putin is expected to visit India before year-end for the annual India Russia summit that takes place alternatively between the two countries.

A release from Indian Prime Minister's office said, "Prime Minister recalled his long association and friendship with His Excellency Putin, and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations."

Adding, "Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation."

PM Modi was amongst the first world leaders to call President Putin on his birthday. Last month, the Russian President had called PM Modi to wish him on his birthday.



During the talks, COVID pandemic was also discussed. Russia will be supplying its COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V to India, subject to regulatory approval. India had also reached out to Moscow, supplying the country with anti covid drug HCQ.